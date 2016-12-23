RITCHIE BLACKMORE, ROBERT PLANT, STEVE VAI, BRIAN MAY, HEART And Many More Featured In Refugee Support Video “We Are Not Afraid”

Legendary Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant, Bruce Springsteen, and actor Robert De Niro are among the 200 celebrities in a video, “We Are Not Afraid”, which is raising funds for victims of religious and political violence around the world. The clip was directed by photographer Bob Gruen, and it was because of him that Yoko Ono, who is the first face to appear in the video, became involved and got the ball rolling.

"My long-time friend Bob Gruen who was a very early supporter of this project and brought it to Yoko Ono's attention, resulting in her becoming the campaign's very first participant, immediately offered to put together the long form “We Are Not Afraid” video when told of our plan. And for that we are deeply grateful,” said creator-organizer Steve Weitzman in a statement.

Weitzman says the eight-minute video was expanded from its original planned four-minute length because so many notables signed on.

Also featured in the video include Ritchie Blackmore, Queen’s Brian May, Steve Vai, Peter Frampton, Heart, Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson, Keith Richards (Rolling Stones), Ringo Starr (Beatles) and many more. Check it out below, and read more at Billboard.com.