Ritchie Blackmore's RAINBOW - Rare 1979 Live Performance Of "All Night Long" Streaming (Video)

In the rare video below, Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow perform "All Night Long" in the US on December 1st, 1979. The lineup features Graham Bonnett on vocals, Don Airey on keyboards, Roger Glover on bass, Cozy Powell on drums and Ritchie Blackmore on guitar. This is the Rainbow lineup that recorded just one album, Down To Earth.

In the previously posted video below, Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow are featured live in Munich 1977. With the nucleus of Ritchie Blackmore, Ronnie Dio and Cozy Powell, the band hit the studio with new bassist Bob Daisley and recorded Long Live Rock n Roll. The album featured the classic track “Kill The King”.