RITCHIE BLACKMORE Willing To Play One Last Concert With DEEP PURPLE

Deep Purple co-founder Ritchie Blackmore, who last played with the band in 1993, was recently interviewed by German website Rock N Roll Reporter. During their chat, Blackmore said he would be willing to reunite with Deep Purple for one final show.

According to Blackmore, "I think if they would be interested and our schedules would not collide, I would be available for a single show - for nostalgic reasons. But I do not think Deep Purple are interested. They have their niche and are not into doing thigs like that. We are friends and I've been making my music now for 20 years, and they've been doing their stuff for 20 years. It's probably not likely (to happen). Some management would not like it, even if we were only interested in a single show. Their management would not allow it, I'm sure."

Read more (in German) at this location.

Catch Ritchie Blackmore on tour with Blackmore's Night at the following shows:

July

30 - Kloster Hirsau - Calw, Germany - SOLD OUT

August

2 - Parkstad Limburg Theater - Heerlen, Holland

3 - Burg Theater - Dinslaken, Germany

5 - Wiltz Castle - Wiltz, Luxembourg

11 - Castle Spilberg - Brno, Czech Republic

12 - Castle Gardens - Cesky Krumlov, Czech Republic

15 - Ampitheater - Hanau Germany

17 - Brunnerhof Der Residenze - Munich, Germany

19 - Eiswiese - Rothenburg Ob De Tauber, Germany

