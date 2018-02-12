RITCHIE BLACKMORE’S RAINBOW - Memories In Rock II Album Details Revealed; Includes New Song "Waiting For A Sign"

Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow will release Memories In Rock II on April 6th via Minstrel Hall/Soulfood. The set includes a double CD of the UK Rainbow concerts, a brand new Rainbow studio song "Waiting For A Sign", and a DVD of backstage footage of the band and crew.

The cover art and tracklisting can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1:

"Over The Rainbow"

"Spotlight Kid"

"I Surrender"

"Mistreated"

"Since You've Been Gone"

"Man On The Silver Mountain" / "Woman From Tokyo"

"16th Century Greensleeves"

"Soldier Of Fortune"

"Perfect Strangers"

"Difficult To Cure"

"All Night Long"

"Child In Time"

Disc 2:

"Stargazer"

"Long Live Rock'N'Roll" / "Lazy"

"Catch The Rainbow"

"Black Night"

"Carry On Jon"

"Temple Of The King"

"Smoke On The Water"

"Waiting For A Sign"

Disc 3:

Ritchie Blackmore Interview

Ronnie Romero Interview

Jens Johansson Interview

Bob Nouveau Interview

David Keith Interview

Candice Night Interview

Lady Lynn Interview

Dave David Interview

Andreas Bock Interview

Michael Bockmühl Interview

Bonus Backstage Clip

"I Surrender" 2017 Backstage Clip