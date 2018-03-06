RITCHIE BLACKMORE’S RAINBOW Streaming Snippet Of First New Single Since 1996, "Waiting For A Sign"

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow will release their first new single since 1996, “Waiting For A Sign”, on March 16th worldwide (March 8th in Japan). The song will be featured on the upcoming Memories In Rock II album, to be released on April 6th as a 2CD+DVD set, vinyl, and digital formats via Minstrel Hall Music.

A snippet of “Waiting For A Sign”, featuring Ronnie Romero on vocals, is now available for streaming below:

In 2016, guitar legend Ritchie Blackmore made his much-anticipated return to rock music, with a new lineup of his landmark band Rainbow. They delivered three powerhouse concerts in the UK in 2017, which are now captured on Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow: Memories In Rock II.

Memories In Rock II boasts two CDs of live performances, and a DVD with bonus interview footage only. The setlist includes classic tracks drawing from both Deep Purple and Rainbow, such as “Spotlight Kid,” “I Surrender,” “Mistreated,” “Man On The Silver Mountain / Women From Tokyo,” “Perfect Strangers,” “Black Night,” and “Smoke On The Water.”

Complementing the live material, Memories In Rock II delivers a backstage pass via a DVD of exclusive interviews with the new line-up - Ritchie Blackmore, Ronnie Romero, Jens Johansson (keyboards), Bob Nouveau (bass), Dave Keith (drums), Lady Lynn (backing vocals) and Candice Night (backing vocals, as well as frontwoman of Renaissance rock band Blackmore’s Night). Rounding out the interviews are the crew members that brought these shows to life.

Fans have waited for the return of Rainbow - a promise that these shows delivered in spades. Blackmore’s blazing fret work and soaring solos once again proved why he remains one of the most respected and celebrated guitarists of all time. For those who were not in attendance on these nights, here’s your ticket: the ultimate Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow LIVE experience!

Tracklisting:

Disc 1:

"Over The Rainbow"

"Spotlight Kid"

"I Surrender"

"Mistreated"

"Since You've Been Gone"

"Man On The Silver Mountain" / "Woman From Tokyo"

"16th Century Greensleeves"

"Soldier Of Fortune"

"Perfect Strangers"

"Difficult To Cure"

"All Night Long"

"Child In Time"

Disc 2:

"Stargazer"

"Long Live Rock'N'Roll" / "Lazy"

"Catch The Rainbow"

"Black Night"

"Carry On Jon"

"Temple Of The King"

"Smoke On The Water"

"Waiting For A Sign" (new song)

Disc 3:

Ritchie Blackmore Interview

Ronnie Romero Interview

Jens Johansson Interview

Bob Nouveau Interview

David Keith Interview

Candice Night Interview

Lady Lynn Interview

Dave David Interview

Andreas Bock Interview

Michael Bockmühl Interview

Bonus Backstage Clip

"I Surrender" 2017 Backstage Clip