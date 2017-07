RITCHIE BLACKMORE’S RAINBOW - “There Is A New Track Scheduled To Be Released,” Says Singer RONNIE ROMERO; Video

In a new interview with MariskalRock (watch below), vocalist Ronnie Romero of Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow reveals that fans can expect more new music from the band.

"As a matter of fact, we recorded some stuff back in January,” says Ronnie. “Actually, there is a new track scheduled to be released, though I don't know when. Ritchie is constantly trying new stuff just to see how it works out. That's why he released the new version of “I Surrender” and the instrumental version of “Land Of Hope And Glory”. Therefore, I guess more stuff will happen.”

Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow was moved to release a special version of “Land Of Hope And Glory”, a reworking of “Pomp And Circumstance March No. 1”, written in 1902. The renowned British patriotic anthem is available now via iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon (Minstrel Hall Music).

Expressing his pride for his homeland, Blackmore wanted to show his solidarity and support for the UK with this recording.

"Land Of Hope And Glory" and a re-recording of the Rainbow classic "I Surrender" are available for streaming below:

On June 9th, Eagle Rock Entertainment issued the Live In Birmingham 2016 2CD and Digital Audio - the first release of the audio from the 2016 British show. Packed with a set list combining classic tracks from both Deep Purple and Rainbow, the 2CD boasts “Catch The Rainbow”, “Mistreated”, “Since You Been Gone”, “Long Live Rock ‘N’ Roll”, “Black Night”, “Spotlight Kid”, “Smoke On The Water”, “Stargazer”, “Perfect Strangers”, and more.

The two German shows at Loreley and Bietigheim were caught on camera to produce the concert film Memories In Rock, which was released by Eagle Vision and Eagle Records in November 2016. This new 2CD set captures the full audio from the British show at the Genting Arena at the NEC, Birmingham, including performances of “Soldier Of Fortune” and “Burn” from the Mark III Deep Purple era that weren’t in the German shows.

The lineup for the Birmingham show featured Ritchie Blackmore (Guitar); Ronnie Romero (Vocals); David Keith (Drums); Bob Nouveau (Bass); Jens Johanssen (Keyboards); Candice Night (Backing Vocals); Lady Lynn (Backing Vocals).

A true celebration of Ritchie Blackmore’s career and legacy, Live In Birmingham 2016 excellently captures an astounding night of music.

Tracklisting:

Disc One

“Over The Rainbow” / “Highway Star”

“Spotlight Kid”

“Mistreated”

“Since You Been Gone”

“Man On The Silver Mountain”

“Soldier Of Fortune”

Medley: “Difficult To Cure (Beethoven’s Ninth)” / Drum Solo / Bass Solo / Band Jam / Keyboard Solo (inc. Toccata & Fugue in Dm) / “Difficult To Cure (Beethoven’s Ninth”

“Catch The Rainbow”

Disc Two

“Perfect Strangers”

“Long Live Rock ‘n’ Roll”

“Child In Time”

“Stargazer”

Medley: “Black Night” / “Woman From Tokyo” / “Black Night”

“Burn”

“Smoke On The Water”