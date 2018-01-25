RITCHIE BLACKMORE’S RAINBOW To Release Memories In Rock II; Includes New Song, Concert / Backstage Footage (Preview Video)

Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow has released a preview video for their upcoming Memories In Rock II release.

A message states: "This is a preview to the upcoming release of Memories In Rock II. Not only will we be releasing a double CD of the UK Rainbow concerts; we will also release a brand new Rainbow studio song and backstage footage of the band and crew."

Watch below, and stay tuned for updates.

