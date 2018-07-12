RITUAL AESTHETIC To Release Wound Garden Album This Month; "The Analog Flesh" Music Video Streaming

Denver based band Ritual Aesthetic is reigniting the industrial metal scene with the upcoming release of their awaited, second full-length album, Wound Garden, on July 27th via Cleopatra Records. Today, they add fuel to the fire with the debut of a video for their new single “The Analog Flesh”. Watch the clip below, and pre-order the album here.

Wound Garden Tracklisting:

"Stasis"

"Life Amnesia"

"The Analog Flesh"

"Divided"

"Dread"

"Malefaktor"

"Mechanism Of Desire" (Electronic Substance Abuse Remix)

"Chemical Weapons" (Seraphim System Remix)

"Amnesiac" (Xentrifuge Remix)

"The Analog Flesh" video: