RITUAL AESTHETIC To Release Wound Garden Album This Month; "The Analog Flesh" Music Video Streaming
July 12, 2018, an hour ago
Denver based band Ritual Aesthetic is reigniting the industrial metal scene with the upcoming release of their awaited, second full-length album, Wound Garden, on July 27th via Cleopatra Records. Today, they add fuel to the fire with the debut of a video for their new single “The Analog Flesh”. Watch the clip below, and pre-order the album here.
Wound Garden Tracklisting:
"Stasis"
"Life Amnesia"
"The Analog Flesh"
"Divided"
"Dread"
"Malefaktor"
"Mechanism Of Desire" (Electronic Substance Abuse Remix)
"Chemical Weapons" (Seraphim System Remix)
"Amnesiac" (Xentrifuge Remix)
"The Analog Flesh" video: