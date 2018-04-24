RITUAL NECROMANCY Announce Disinterred Horror Album; “Command The Sigil” Track Streaming

Portland's deadliest death metal band returns with their long-awaited sophomore album Disinterred Horror. Nearly seven years since their debut full-length Oath of the Abyss and four years since their last recording, Void Manifest EP, Ritual Necromancy have been honing their song-writing skills while showcasing their bludgeoning sounds at live events such as last year's Dark Descent anniversary show and Maryland Death Fest 2018.

Evidence of the band's evolution can be heard in the video for album track "Command The Sigil."

Dark Descent Records will release Disinterred Horror on CD, tape and digital formats on May 25th. Vinyl treatment coming soon.

Album cover by Josh McAlear.

Tracklisting:

“To Raise The Writhing Shadows”

“Command The Sigil”

“Discarnate Machination”

“Cymbellum Eosphorous”

