RIVAL SONS Announce Spring U.S. Tour
February 11, 2020, 38 minutes ago
2x GRAMMY-nominated group Rival Sons have announced a North American headline tour set to get underway this spring. The coast-to-coast trek will see Rival Sons joined by special guests Reignwolf, The War and Treaty, and JJ Wilde on select dates. The tour is set to kickoff April 17th at the 1,900 capacity House of Blues in Anaheim, CA, and will include stops at the legendary Ryman Theater in Nashville, TN (May 2), Huntington, NY’s Paramount (May 13), Port Chester, NY’s Capitol Theater (May 14), and more. Presale tickets for the tour will be available Wednesday, February 12th, at 10:00 AM local time with public on sales starting Friday, February 14th at 10:00 AM local time. For tickets and more information visit RivalSons.com.
Known for Jay Buchanan’s unparalleled voice, the band’s fuzzed out riffs, and bold melodies, Rival Sons have built a large and loyal fanbase through relentless touring. Buchanan recently told Rolling Stone, “Having traveled so much and played with so many different bands, I’ve been able to see that there’s a bridge between these subgenres,” and the newly announced spring dates aim to further bridge that gap with the scorched blues of Reignwolf, the southern soul of The War and Treaty, and the unapologetic grit of JJ Wilde. In addition to the spring dates, Rival Sons are also set to perform at Gasparilla Music Festival in Tampa, FL (March 17) alongside Brandi Carlisle and Portugal. The Man, as well as at Panama City Beach, FL’s Sandjam (April 24) with Weezer, White Reaper, and Strand of Oaks. Following the U.S. dates, Rival Sons will embark on a six-week European arena / stadium tour with Aerosmith.
2019 proved to be a breakout year for Rival Sons who cemented themselves at the forefront of rock and roll’s revitalization movement with a pair of nominations at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards®. Rival Sons’ acclaimed Low Country Sound / Atlantic Records debut, Feral Roots, notched a nomination for “Best Rock Album,” while their single “Too Bad” received a nomination for “Best Rock Performance.” Produced by GRAMMY Award-winner Dave Cobb at Nashville’s famed RCA Studio A, and the equally legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, AL, Rival Sons’ Feral Roots is available now on all streaming platforms.
Dates:
March
7 – Tampa, FL – Gasparilla Music Festival*
April
17 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
18 - Tucson, AZ - Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium
20 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
21 - Austin, TX - Emo's
22 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
24 - Panama City Beach, FL - SandJam Music Festival*
25 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
28 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen
29 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
30 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
May
2 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
3 - Memphis, TN - Beale Street Music Festival*
5 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
6 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre
8 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre
9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
10 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
12 - Richmond, VA - The National
13 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
14 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
16 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall
17 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
20 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
European dates:
June
13 - Milan, Italy - iDays
16 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
24 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
30 - Paris, France - Accorhotels Arena
July
3 - Madrid, Spain - Wanda Stadium
6 - Lisbon, Portugal Altice Arena
9 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
12 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
15 - London, UK - The O2
18 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena
21 - Middelfart, Denmark - Rock Under Broen Pladsen
24 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskas Stadium
27 - Mönchengladbach, Germany - Sparkassenpark
*festival date
(Photo by: Robby Klein)