RIVAL SONS Announce Spring U.S. Tour

2x GRAMMY-nominated group Rival Sons have announced a North American headline tour set to get underway this spring. The coast-to-coast trek will see Rival Sons joined by special guests Reignwolf, The War and Treaty, and JJ Wilde on select dates. The tour is set to kickoff April 17th at the 1,900 capacity House of Blues in Anaheim, CA, and will include stops at the legendary Ryman Theater in Nashville, TN (May 2), Huntington, NY’s Paramount (May 13), Port Chester, NY’s Capitol Theater (May 14), and more. Presale tickets for the tour will be available Wednesday, February 12th, at 10:00 AM local time with public on sales starting Friday, February 14th at 10:00 AM local time. For tickets and more information visit RivalSons.com.

Known for Jay Buchanan’s unparalleled voice, the band’s fuzzed out riffs, and bold melodies, Rival Sons have built a large and loyal fanbase through relentless touring. Buchanan recently told Rolling Stone, “Having traveled so much and played with so many different bands, I’ve been able to see that there’s a bridge between these subgenres,” and the newly announced spring dates aim to further bridge that gap with the scorched blues of Reignwolf, the southern soul of The War and Treaty, and the unapologetic grit of JJ Wilde. In addition to the spring dates, Rival Sons are also set to perform at Gasparilla Music Festival in Tampa, FL (March 17) alongside Brandi Carlisle and Portugal. The Man, as well as at Panama City Beach, FL’s Sandjam (April 24) with Weezer, White Reaper, and Strand of Oaks. Following the U.S. dates, Rival Sons will embark on a six-week European arena / stadium tour with Aerosmith.

2019 proved to be a breakout year for Rival Sons who cemented themselves at the forefront of rock and roll’s revitalization movement with a pair of nominations at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards®. Rival Sons’ acclaimed Low Country Sound / Atlantic Records debut, Feral Roots, notched a nomination for “Best Rock Album,” while their single “Too Bad” received a nomination for “Best Rock Performance.” Produced by GRAMMY Award-winner Dave Cobb at Nashville’s famed RCA Studio A, and the equally legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, AL, Rival Sons’ Feral Roots is available now on all streaming platforms.

Dates:

March

7 – Tampa, FL – Gasparilla Music Festival*

April

17 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

18 - Tucson, AZ - Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium

20 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

21 - Austin, TX - Emo's

22 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

24 - Panama City Beach, FL - SandJam Music Festival*

25 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

28 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

29 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

30 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

May

2 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

3 - Memphis, TN - Beale Street Music Festival*

5 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

6 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

8 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

10 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

12 - Richmond, VA - The National

13 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

14 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

16 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

17 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

20 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

European dates:

June

13 - Milan, Italy - iDays

16 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

24 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

30 - Paris, France - Accorhotels Arena

July

3 - Madrid, Spain - Wanda Stadium

6 - Lisbon, Portugal Altice Arena

9 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

12 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

15 - London, UK - The O2

18 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

21 - Middelfart, Denmark - Rock Under Broen Pladsen

24 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskas Stadium

27 - Mönchengladbach, Germany - Sparkassenpark

*festival date

(Photo by: Robby Klein)