RIVAL SONS - Feral Roots Album Due In January; "Back In The Woods" Single Streaming

Rival Sons have announced the release of their new album. Feral Roots arrives everywhere on January 25th via Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb's major label imprint Low Country Sound/Atlantic Records. The forthcoming LP is highlighted by the brand new track “Back In The Woods”, available for streaming below and at all DSPs.

Produced by longtime collaborator Cobb at Nashville’s famed RCA Studio A and the equally legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, AL, Feral Roots marks Rival Sons’ Low Country Sound/Atlantic Records debut. Featuring covering artwork painted by renowned contemporary artist Martin Wittfooth, Feral Roots is available for pre-order today with exclusive pre-order bundles - including limited edition vinyl and autographed lithographs of the Wittfooth designed cover art - available at rivalsons.com. All pre-orders are joined by instant grat downloads of the previously released album track “Do Your Worst” (also streaming below) and “Back In The Woods”.

Known far and wide as a powerhouse live act, Rival Sons will celebrate Feral Roots with a worldwide tour schedule, including a headline European run set for early 2019. North American dates will be announced in the weeks to come.

Feral Roots tracklisting:

"Do Your Worst"

"Sugar on the Bone"

"Back in the Woods"

"Look Away"

"Feral Roots"

"Too Bad"

"Stood By Me"

"Imperial Joy"

"All Directions"

"End of Forever"

"Shooting Stars"

"Back In The Woods":

"Do Your Worst":





Rival Sons are: Jay Buchanan (vocals), Scott Holiday (guitar), Dave Beste (bass guitar), and Mike Miley (drums).

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine)