RIVAL SONS Perform "Too Bad" On The Late Late Show With James Corden; Video

Rival Sons performed "Too Bad", the song from their Feral Roots album, last night (May 8) on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Footage of the performance can be seen below:

Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons have announced that they will embark on their first ever co-headlining US tour this fall. Produced by Live Nation, the exclusive 12-city outing will kick off September 13 in Baltimore and see the two bands performing on intimate stages across the states including The Met Philadelphia, Ford Amphitheater in New York City, The Fillmore New Orleans and more, before wrapping October 9 in San Diego. Please see full itinerary below. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons will join forces for the first time ever on what is sure to be an unforgettable run of dates through September and October. Dean DeLeo of STP says, “We are thrilled about this tour and grateful to share these upcoming shows with Rival Sons. A great band! They don’t make them like this anymore. Looking forward to seeing all of you!”

The tour will include full sets from each band bringing an unforgettable show fans would only expect from two of the best live bands in music today. “We’re delighted to share the stage with the DeLeo brothers and STP! Not to mention performing together in some really great venues,” says Scott Holiday of Rival Sons. “These guys wrote some of the soundtrack to my childhood…and it’ll be killer to watch and listen to ‘em hit these gems every night!”

Dates:

September

13 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

15 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

22 - New York, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

25 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

27 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

29 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

October

1 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

3 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

9 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

* Stone Temple Pilots not performing