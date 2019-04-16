RIVAL SONS Premier "Too Bad" Music Video

Rival Sons have released a video for "Too Bad", the song from their new album, Feral Roots, released earlier this year via Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb's major label imprint Low Country Sound/Atlantic Records. Watch the video below.

Produced by longtime collaborator Cobb at Nashville’s famed RCA Studio A and the equally legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, AL, Feral Roots marks Rival Sons’ Low Country Sound/Atlantic Records debut. Featuring covering artwork painted by renowned contemporary artist Martin Wittfooth,

Feral Roots is available rivalsons.com.

Feral Roots tracklisting:

"Do Your Worst"

"Sugar On The Bone"

"Back In The Woods"

"Look Away"

"Feral Roots"

"Too Bad"

"Stood By Me"

"Imperial Joy"

"All Directions"

"End Of Forever"

"Shooting Stars"

"Too Bad" video:

"Look Away":

"Feral Roots" visualizer:

"Back In The Woods":

"Do Your Worst":

Rival Sons tour dates are listed below. For complete details, please visit rivalsons.com.

April

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

18 - Boston, MA - Royale Night Club

19 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall ***

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

25 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

26 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

27 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

29 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room

May

2 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

3 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

4 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre ***

6 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

7 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

*** No Sheepdogs

Rival Sons are: Jay Buchanan (vocals), Scott Holiday (guitar), Dave Beste (bass guitar), and Mike Miley (drums).