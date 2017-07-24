RIVAL SONS’ Pressure & Time And Head Down Albums Available On 180g Audiophile Black Vinyl; Video Trailers Streaming

180 gram audiophile black vinyl LP editions of Rival Sons’ Pressure & Time (2011) and Head Down (2012), are now available via Earache. Order Pressure & Time here, and Head Down here.

Raucous blues-infused rock from California that is sure to brighten even the dreariest day and transport you back to the easier, more relaxed times amid the heady mix of sunshine, beer and smoke!

Rival Sons have been heralded as a modern day mix of the Small Faces, The Who, Led Zeppelin and the Kinks and in Jay Buchanan have a vocalist who will undoubtedly attract attention and acclaim from all quarters.

Pressure & Time tracklisting:

“All Over The Road”

“Young Love”

“Pressure And Time”

“Only One”

“Get Mine”

“Burn Down Los Angeles”

“Save Me”

“Gypsy Heart”

“White Noise”

“Face Of Light”

Head Down tracklisting:

“Keep On Swinging”

“Wild Animal”

“You Want To”

“Until The Sun Comes”

“Run From Revelation”

“Jordan”

“All The Way”

“The Heistv

“Three FIngers”

“Nava”

“Manifest Destiny Pt 1”

“Manifest Destiny Pt 2”

“True”