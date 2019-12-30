RIVAL SONS, REFUSED, GUNS N' ROSES - SLIPKNOT Frontman COREY TALYOR Names Fave Song, Album, Live Show Of The Decade

Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman, Corey Taylor, is featured in So, How Was Your Decade?, the Rolling Stone series in which the decade’s most innovative musicians answer a questionnaire about the music, culture and memorable moments that shaped their decade. An excerpt follows:

My favorite album of the 2010s was: "It’s probably Pressure And Time by the Rival Sons. That album contains everything they do great. They dabble in so many different styles and they make it work so well, and they’re such an organic band. They’re probably my favorite band of the last 10 years... or the last 15, really. Everybody gives people props to these really derivative bands - and I’m not gonna mention any names, but you know exactly who I’m talking about - but Rival Sons, their creativity, their songwriting, their musicianship, their style, their talent is off the charts. And that album, specifically to me, is so goddamn good. You can listen to it from top to bottom and it’s just fantastic."

My favorite song of the 2010s was: “'Elektra' by Refused. As someone who waited a long time for them to come back, that song set the tone. That album has got amazing tunes on it. It was kind of a tossup between that and 'War On The Palaces', but 'Elektra' is just three minutes of pure Refused. It’s an off-time riff that you never think is going to resolve the way it’s going to, and the delivery is just so fucking frenetic and awesome. That same riff can be played six different times in a different way and it never gets old. It’s really fucking cool."

The best live show I saw in the 2010s was: "Guns N’ Roses, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 2016, when the trio first got back together. I was like, 'This is never gonna happen.' I was probably one of the most vocal people about that. And then we got three of the five. To this day it’s one of the best fucking live shows I’ve ever seen. It made me a Guns N’ Roses fan again. Even though Axl’s ankle was broken - he was doing the show from the Grohl throne - he was still fuckin’ amazing. I left before the end and they had already played two-and-a-half hours. And now there are hints that there may be new music, and I can tell why because the dynamic between those three - even just between those three, and Duff and Slash are friends of mine and I know how creative they are - and then the rest of the band is fucking amazing. I’m excited. It’s one of things that when that album comes out, I’m definitely going to buy it."

For more on Corey Taylor's decade, head to Rolling Stone.