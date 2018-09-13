RIVAL SONS Release Music Video For New Song "Do Your Worst"

Nashville/LA quartet Rival Sons have shared “Do Your Worst”, the first new music from the band’s forthcoming LP, expected to arrive early next year on Grammy award winning super-producer Dave Cobb's major label imprint, Low Country Sound / Atlantic Records.

“Do Your Worst” is streaming via an official music video. Watch below.

Vocalist Jay Buchanan commented on how “Do Your Worst” was born: “Sometimes environment really shapes a song. Hunkered down in a threadbare shack deep in the south Tennessee woods we (Scott and I) sweated it out and just wrote for a week straight. We were set out on an old causeway surrounded by neglected reservoirs and overgrown with shit you don’t want to see and yes; infested with all manner snakes. The song is a whiskey nightmare crawling with copperheads to me.”

Featuring Buchanan, guitarist Scott Holiday, bassist Dave Beste and drummer Mike Miley, Rival Sons are wrapping up work on their Low Country Sound / Atlantic Records debut. The album was recorded in the historic RCA Studio A in Nashville and the legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Alabama with longtime collaborator Dave Cobb helming the production. More details on the forthcoming LP will be announced coming weeks.

