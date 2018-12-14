RIVAL SONS Release Visualizer For New Song "Feral Roots"

Rival Sons' new album, Feral Roots, arrives everywhere on January 25th via Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb's major label imprint Low Country Sound/Atlantic Records. The sprawling title track is available for streaming via the visualizer below, shot by Rival Sons’ vocalist Jay Buchanan and Steven Bradley in the woods of Franklin, TN.

Produced by longtime collaborator Cobb at Nashville’s famed RCA Studio A and the equally legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, AL, Feral Roots marks Rival Sons’ Low Country Sound/Atlantic Records debut. Featuring covering artwork painted by renowned contemporary artist Martin Wittfooth, Feral Roots is available for pre-order today with exclusive pre-order bundles - including limited edition vinyl and autographed lithographs of the Wittfooth designed cover art - available at rivalsons.com. All pre-orders are joined by instant grat downloads of "Feral Roots", as well as the previously released album tracks “Do Your Worst” and “Back In The Woods”.

Feral Roots tracklisting:

"Do Your Worst"

"Sugar on the Bone"

"Back in the Woods"

"Look Away"

"Feral Roots"

"Too Bad"

"Stood By Me"

"Imperial Joy"

"All Directions"

"End of Forever"

"Shooting Stars"

"Back In The Woods":

"Do Your Worst":

Rival Sons have announced plans for their first full North American headline tour. The dates include stops at New York’s Brooklyn Steel, Philadelphia’s Union Transfer and Los Angeles’ Henry Fonda Theatre. The Sheepdogs will support on most dates.

Tickets are on sale now. For complete details, please visit rivalsons.com.

Tour dates:

December

15 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Centre *

April

4 - Dallas, TX - Trees

5 - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive

6 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

8 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

9 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven Stage)

10 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

12 - Charleston, SC - Ladson Exchange Fairgrounds **

13 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fairgrounds **

14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena**

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

18 - Boston, MA - Royale Night Club

19 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall ***

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

25 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

26 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

27 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

29 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room

May

2 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

3 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

4 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre ***

6 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

7 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

* Holiday show - No Sheepdogs

** Festival Lineup

*** No Sheepdogs

Rival Sons are: Jay Buchanan (vocals), Scott Holiday (guitar), Dave Beste (bass guitar), and Mike Miley (drums).

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine)