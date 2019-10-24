RIVAL SONS Share Official Live Video For "Look Away" From The Wiltern, Los Angeles

Rival Sons have released the video below, featuring their performance of the Feral Roots album track, "Look Away", from The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California.

Says the band: "Our good friend Rick Horn and his friend Justin Brunner shot this clip of “Look Away” for us at our recent headline show at The Wiltern in LA, CA. So, WATCH NOW!"

Rival Sons perform next on November 2 at Liverpool Guild of Students in Liverpool, UK. Find the band's live itinerary here.