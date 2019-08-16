RIVAL SONS Share "Too Bad" (Acoustic) Live From The Haybale Studio At The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival; Audio

Rival Sons have shared an acoustic performance of their single, “Too Bad”, which was recorded live at Bonnaroo’s Haybale Studio. The new acoustic take is streaming below, and is available today at all DSPs.

Rival Sons’ full Haybale Session, which includes acoustic performances of fan favorites “Do You Worst” and “Jordan”, will be released digitally on Friday, August 23.

This fall, Rival Sons will embark on a co-headlining US tour alongside Stone Temple Pilots. Produced by Live Nation, the 12-city outing will kick off September 13 in Baltimore and see the two bands performing on intimate stages across the states including The Met Philadelphia, Ford Amphitheater in New York City, The Fillmore New Orleans and more, before wrapping October 9 in San Diego (see itinerary below). Dates in Norfolk, Pittsburgh and Cleveland have been recently added. Tickets for all dates are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

Tour dates:

August

31 - Seattle, WA - Bumbershoot **

September (with Stone Temple Pilots)

13 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

14 - Ocean City, MD - OC Bike Fest **

15 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

17 - Norfolk, VA - Chrysler Hall

19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

20 - Bloomsburg, PA - Bloomsburg Fairgrounds *

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

22 - New York, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

25 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

27 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

29 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

October (with Stone Temple Pilots)

1 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

2 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa State Fairgrounds *

3 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

9 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

October

10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern *

* Headline Date

** Festival Date