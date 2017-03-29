RIVERDOGS Featuring DEF LEPPARD / LAST IN LINE Guitarist VIVIAN CAMPBELL Set Release Date For New Album; Title Revealed

Riverdogs, featuring Def Leppard / Last In Line guitarist Vivian Campbell, have confirmed that their fifth album will be released on July 7th. The new album will be titled California.

Riverdogs lineup also includes Rob Lamothe (vocals, guitars), Nick Brophy (bass, vocals), and drummer Marc Danzeisen. The band previously issued the video below from the recording studio. Check it out and stay tuned for album updates.