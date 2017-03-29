RIVERDOGS Featuring DEF LEPPARD / LAST IN LINE Guitarist VIVIAN CAMPBELL Set Release Date For New Album; Title Revealed

March 29, 2017, 20 minutes ago

news hard rock riverdogs vivian campbell def leppard last in line

RIVERDOGS Featuring DEF LEPPARD / LAST IN LINE Guitarist VIVIAN CAMPBELL Set Release Date For New Album; Title Revealed

Riverdogs, featuring Def Leppard / Last In Line guitarist Vivian Campbell, have confirmed that their fifth album will be released on July 7th. The new album will be titled California.

Riverdogs lineup also includes Rob Lamothe (vocals, guitars), Nick Brophy (bass, vocals), and drummer Marc Danzeisen. The band previously issued the video below from the recording studio. Check it out and stay tuned for album updates.

 

Featured Audio

MIKE TRAMP - "Coming Home" (Mighty Music)

MIKE TRAMP - "Coming Home" (Mighty Music)

Featured Video

OBITUARY Shows You “Ten Thousand Ways To Die”

OBITUARY Shows You “Ten Thousand Ways To Die”

Latest Reviews