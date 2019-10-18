RIVERS OF NIHIL Announce 2020 European Tour With THY ART IS MURDER, CARNIFEX, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, I AM

American death metallers, Rivers Of Nihil, have announced their return to European shores in January 2020. The band will be supporting Thy Art Is Murder on their Human Target EU/UK tour 2020.

Also on the bill for the shows is Carnifex, Fit For An Autopsy, and I Am. Dates below.

January
25 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa
26 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2
27 - Glasgow, UK - Garage
28 - Leeds, UK - Stylus
29 - Bristol, UK - SWX
30 - London, UK - Electric Brixton
31 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

February
1 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
2 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage
4 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live
5 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
6 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur
7 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
8 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
9 - Milan, Italy - Circolo Magnolia
10 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska
11 - Wien, Austria - Szene
12 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory
14 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
15 - Berlin, Germany - Festsaal
16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
17 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgårn
18 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrksn
20 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
21 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller
22 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
23 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof



