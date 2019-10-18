RIVERS OF NIHIL Announce 2020 European Tour With THY ART IS MURDER, CARNIFEX, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, I AM

American death metallers, Rivers Of Nihil, have announced their return to European shores in January 2020. The band will be supporting Thy Art Is Murder on their Human Target EU/UK tour 2020.

Also on the bill for the shows is Carnifex, Fit For An Autopsy, and I Am. Dates below.

January

25 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

26 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

27 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

28 - Leeds, UK - Stylus

29 - Bristol, UK - SWX

30 - London, UK - Electric Brixton

31 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

February

1 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

2 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage

4 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live

5 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

6 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

7 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

8 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

9 - Milan, Italy - Circolo Magnolia

10 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

11 - Wien, Austria - Szene

12 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory

14 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

15 - Berlin, Germany - Festsaal

16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

17 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgårn

18 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrksn

20 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

21 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller

22 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

23 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof