RIVERS OF NIHIL Announce 2020 European Tour With THY ART IS MURDER, CARNIFEX, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, I AM
October 18, 2019, an hour ago
American death metallers, Rivers Of Nihil, have announced their return to European shores in January 2020. The band will be supporting Thy Art Is Murder on their Human Target EU/UK tour 2020.
Also on the bill for the shows is Carnifex, Fit For An Autopsy, and I Am. Dates below.
January
25 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa
26 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2
27 - Glasgow, UK - Garage
28 - Leeds, UK - Stylus
29 - Bristol, UK - SWX
30 - London, UK - Electric Brixton
31 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
February
1 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
2 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage
4 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live
5 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
6 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur
7 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
8 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
9 - Milan, Italy - Circolo Magnolia
10 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska
11 - Wien, Austria - Szene
12 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory
14 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
15 - Berlin, Germany - Festsaal
16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
17 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgårn
18 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrksn
20 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
21 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller
22 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
23 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof