RIVERS OF NIHIL Announce Headlining Dates Around Summer Slaughter 2019

This summer, Rivers Of Nihil will join Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, The Faceless, Nekrogoblikon, Lorna Shore, Brand of Sacrifice and the Headbang For The Highway Winners for Summer Slaughter 2019. Before and after the tour, Rivers Of Nihil will also headline several shows with Lorna Shore and Brand Of Sacrifice as support.

Dates:

July

17 – Louisville, KY – Tiger Room

18 – St. Louis, MO – Fubar

19 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room

August

15 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

17 – Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Sports Café

18 – Little Rock, AR – Vino’s

19 – Indianapolis, IN – The Citadell

Summer Slaughter 2019:

July

20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

21 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

22 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

23 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

24 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

25 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom

26 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater

27 - Montreal, QC - Heavy MTL Festival

29 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon

30 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody's

31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

August

1 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

2 - Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom

3 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square

4 - Baltimore, MD - SoundStage

5 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

6 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

7 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament

9 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

10 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

11 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

13 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

14 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720