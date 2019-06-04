RIVERS OF NIHIL Announce Headlining Dates Around Summer Slaughter 2019
This summer, Rivers Of Nihil will join Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, The Faceless, Nekrogoblikon, Lorna Shore, Brand of Sacrifice and the Headbang For The Highway Winners for Summer Slaughter 2019. Before and after the tour, Rivers Of Nihil will also headline several shows with Lorna Shore and Brand Of Sacrifice as support.
Dates:
July
17 – Louisville, KY – Tiger Room
18 – St. Louis, MO – Fubar
19 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room
August
15 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
17 – Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Sports Café
18 – Little Rock, AR – Vino’s
19 – Indianapolis, IN – The Citadell
Summer Slaughter 2019:
July
20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
21 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove
22 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood
23 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
24 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
25 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom
26 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater
27 - Montreal, QC - Heavy MTL Festival
29 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon
30 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody's
31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
August
1 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
2 - Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom
3 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square
4 - Baltimore, MD - SoundStage
5 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
6 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
7 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament
9 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
10 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
11 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
13 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
14 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720