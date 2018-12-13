RIVERS OF NIHIL Announce US Headlining Tour With ENTHEOS, CONJURER, WOLF KING

Currently wrapping up their European tour with Revocation, Archspire, and Soreption, Rivers Of Nihil will head back out on the road again stateside this March/April - this time, headlining the trek with Entheos, Conjurer, and Wolf King as support.

Rivers Of Nihil comments: "We are excited to head out on our first full US headlining tour. Entheos, Conjurer, and Wolf King are all bands that are making big waves in their respective fields and we are honored to have them as part of this fantastic package. We are also excited to be bringing a healthy dose of material from our newest album out with us this time, in addition to some old favorites. See you on the road."

US dates:

March

1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo

2 - Cleveland, OH - The Foundry

3 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

4 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

5 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

6 - Milwaukee, WI - Club Garibaldi

7 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

8 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

9 - Englewood, CO - Moe's

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

12 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

14 - Portland, OR - Paris Theatre

16 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

17 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

19 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

22 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

24 - New Orleans, LA - Santos Bar

26 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

27 - Margate, FL - O’Malley’s

28 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

29 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

30 - Nashville, TN - The End

31 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room

April

2 - Fayetteville, NC - Drunk Horse Pub

3 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub

4 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

5 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

6 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

Lineup:

Jake Dieffenbach - Vocals

Brody Uttley - Guitar

Jon Topore - Guitar

Adam Biggs - Bass/Vocals

Jared Klein - Drums