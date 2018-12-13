RIVERS OF NIHIL Announce US Headlining Tour With ENTHEOS, CONJURER, WOLF KING
December 13, 2018, 27 minutes ago
Currently wrapping up their European tour with Revocation, Archspire, and Soreption, Rivers Of Nihil will head back out on the road again stateside this March/April - this time, headlining the trek with Entheos, Conjurer, and Wolf King as support.
Rivers Of Nihil comments: "We are excited to head out on our first full US headlining tour. Entheos, Conjurer, and Wolf King are all bands that are making big waves in their respective fields and we are honored to have them as part of this fantastic package. We are also excited to be bringing a healthy dose of material from our newest album out with us this time, in addition to some old favorites. See you on the road."
US dates:
March
1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo
2 - Cleveland, OH - The Foundry
3 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
4 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater
5 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
6 - Milwaukee, WI - Club Garibaldi
7 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews
8 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
9 - Englewood, CO - Moe's
10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
12 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
14 - Portland, OR - Paris Theatre
16 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
17 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
19 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
22 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
24 - New Orleans, LA - Santos Bar
26 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar
27 - Margate, FL - O’Malley’s
28 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
29 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
30 - Nashville, TN - The End
31 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room
April
2 - Fayetteville, NC - Drunk Horse Pub
3 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub
4 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
5 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
6 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar
Lineup:
Jake Dieffenbach - Vocals
Brody Uttley - Guitar
Jon Topore - Guitar
Adam Biggs - Bass/Vocals
Jared Klein - Drums