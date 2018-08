RIVERS OF NIHIL – Monarchy Album Now Available On Vinyl

On September 14th, Rivers Of Nihil will release their second full-length, Monarchy, for the first time ever on vinyl via Metal Blade Records.

Monarchy versions:

-opaque bone vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

-electric blue / mustard splattered vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 250 copies)

-sea blue inside beer vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 250 copies)

-aqua blue / bone splattered vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

-bone / bronze hazed vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Heirless”

“Perpetual Growth Machine”

“Reign Of Dreams”

“Sand Baptism”

“Ancestral, I”

“Dehydrate”

Side B

“Monarchy”

“Terrestria II: Thrive”

“Circles In The Sky”

“Suntold”