RIVERS OF NIHIL Premier "Where Owls Know My Name" Music Video Via Apple Music

Rivers Of Nihil has launched a video for the title track of their new album, Where Owls Know My Name, exclusively via Apple Music. Subscribe to Apple Music and watch the clip (directed by David Brodsky) here. Fans that aren't currently Apple Music subscribers can sign up for a free trial here.

Where Owls Know My Name debuted on the Billboard and Canadian music charts upon its release in March: #3 Top New Artist Albums (Billboard / USA), #9 Current Hard Music Albums (Billboard / USA), #57 Top 200 Current Albums (Billboard / USA), #61 Top 200 Albums (Billboard / USA), #50 Top 200 Chart (Canada), #10 Top Hard Music Charts (Canada).

Where Owls Know My Name can be previewed and purchased here.

This September/October, Rivers Of Nihil will head out on the road with Revocation, Exhumed, and Yautja. Following this trek, Rivers Of Nihil will join Archspire, Soreption, and labelmates Revocation once again, for a European tour in November/December.