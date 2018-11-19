RIVERS OF NIHIL Release "The Silent Life" Music Video

Rivers Of Nihil has launched a video for "The Silent Life", taken off the band's latest album, Where Owls Know My Name.

Guitarist Brody Uttley comments: "This live music video for 'The Silent Life' was filmed by the kind folks over at MyGoodEye Visuals in our hometown of Reading, Pennsylvania on the last date of our recent headlining tour. We had our good pal Zach Strouse playing live saxophone with us that night, so it seemed like a great chance to catch some footage. As always, working with David Brodsky and his team was a blast. We hope you enjoy. We will also be embarking on our second European tour late this November with our friends in Revocation, Archspire, and Soreption. We will be playing a nice selection of new tunes as well as some old favorites. Come out and get in the pit!"

Next week, Rivers Of Nihil will join Archspire, Soreption, and labelmates Revocation for a European tour. See below for all dates.

November

28 - Berlin, Germany - Badehaus

29 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall

30 - Hannover, Germany - Chez Heinz

December

1 - Dresden, Germany - Puschkin

2 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla

3 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka

4 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

5 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

6 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage

7 - Milano, Italy - Circolo Svolta

8 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

9 - Marseille, France - Jas Rod

10 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

11 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

12 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

13 - Bilbao, Spain - Stage Live

14 - Pau, France - l'Ampli

15 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

16 - London, UK - Underworld

17 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux

18 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

19 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

20 - Brussels, Belgium - Magasin 4

21 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

22 - Essen, Germany - Turock