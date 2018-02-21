RIVERS OF NIHIL Streaming New Track “A Home”

On March 16th, Rivers of Nihil will release their third full-length, Where Owls Know My Name, via Metal Blade Records. Whereas The Conscious Seed of Light (2013) and Monarchy (2015) were thematically centered on spring and summer, respectively, Where Owls Know My Name represents the fall. And although that season is usually associated with death, for Rivers of Nihil, the autumn serves as a rebirth. New track “A Home” is streaming below.

The album can be ordered at MetalBlade.com in the following formats:

-CD

-Swamp green vinyl + download card (limited to 400 copies - USA exclusive)

-Olive green w/ black splatter vinyl + download card (limited to 300 copies - USA exclusive)

-Doublemint inside swamp green vinyl + download card (limited to 300 copies - USA exclusive)

* exclusive bundles with a shirt, plus digital options are also available!

Where Owls Know My Name reunites Rivers Of Nihil with Monarchy producer Carson Slovak (August Burns Red, The Last Ten Seconds of Life) and Dan Seagrave, the storied artist behind such celebrated album covers as Entombed's Left Hand Path and Suffocation's Effigy of the Forgotten. The result is the Reading, PA quintet's most visceral, accomplished, and satisfying offering to-date.

Guitarist Brody Uttley comments:

"This record is Rivers Of Nihil being exactly who we want to be. Many bands get stuck in a comfortable routine of releasing the same album over and over again. Constantly relying on the same familiar formula may work for some bands, but it does not work for us. Music is art, and art is ever-changing. Without change, there is no progress. Without progress, the very fire that powers art and expression will die. This record is the sound of where we come from, where we are, and where we are going."

Adds bassist/vocalist Adam Biggs:

"This time around, the lyrics feel a little more personal than on previous albums. The story picks up several millennia after the events of 'Monarchy', where one person still remains alive, chosen by the planet to be the sole intelligent witness of its ultimate fate. But 'Where Owls Know My Name' is less about overarching narrative than our previous albums. The scenario is just a backdrop for the more emotional material we tried to put forth this time around. Ultimately, this is an album about loss, getting older, and reaching a point where death becomes a much more present part of your life."

Tracklisting:

“Cancer / Moonspeak”

“The Silent Life”

“A Home”

“Old Nothing”

“Subtle Change (Including The Forest Of Transition)”

“Terrestria III: Wither”

“Hollow”

“Death Is Real”

“Where Owls Know My Name”

“Capricorn / Agoratopia”

"A Home":

“The Silent Life”:

To kick-off the album's release, Rivers of Nihil will embark on a North American tour this March/April with Dying Fetus, Thy Art Is Murder, Enterprise Earth, and Sanction.

March

15 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

16 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

17 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

18 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

20 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot

21 - Joilet, IL - The Forge

22 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway

23 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock

24 - Denver, CO - Summit

27 - Portland, OR - Bossanova

28 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

30 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

31 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse

April

1 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

3 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard

4 - Springfield, MO - The Riff

6 - Knoxville, TN - International

7 - Miami, FL - The Ground

8 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

9 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

10 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

11 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904

13 - Houston, TX - Come and Take It Live

14 - Austin, TX - Texas Independence Fest 2018

15 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

17 - St. Louis, MO - Ready Room

18 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner

19 - Allentown, PA - One Centre Square

20 - Worcester, MA - New England Metal & Hardcore Fest 2019

21 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independence

22 - Amityville, NY - Revolution