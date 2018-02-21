RIVERS OF NIHIL Streaming New Track “A Home”
February 21, 2018, 9 hours ago
On March 16th, Rivers of Nihil will release their third full-length, Where Owls Know My Name, via Metal Blade Records. Whereas The Conscious Seed of Light (2013) and Monarchy (2015) were thematically centered on spring and summer, respectively, Where Owls Know My Name represents the fall. And although that season is usually associated with death, for Rivers of Nihil, the autumn serves as a rebirth. New track “A Home” is streaming below.
The album can be ordered at MetalBlade.com in the following formats:
-CD
-Swamp green vinyl + download card (limited to 400 copies - USA exclusive)
-Olive green w/ black splatter vinyl + download card (limited to 300 copies - USA exclusive)
-Doublemint inside swamp green vinyl + download card (limited to 300 copies - USA exclusive)
* exclusive bundles with a shirt, plus digital options are also available!
Where Owls Know My Name reunites Rivers Of Nihil with Monarchy producer Carson Slovak (August Burns Red, The Last Ten Seconds of Life) and Dan Seagrave, the storied artist behind such celebrated album covers as Entombed's Left Hand Path and Suffocation's Effigy of the Forgotten. The result is the Reading, PA quintet's most visceral, accomplished, and satisfying offering to-date.
Guitarist Brody Uttley comments:
"This record is Rivers Of Nihil being exactly who we want to be. Many bands get stuck in a comfortable routine of releasing the same album over and over again. Constantly relying on the same familiar formula may work for some bands, but it does not work for us. Music is art, and art is ever-changing. Without change, there is no progress. Without progress, the very fire that powers art and expression will die. This record is the sound of where we come from, where we are, and where we are going."
Adds bassist/vocalist Adam Biggs:
"This time around, the lyrics feel a little more personal than on previous albums. The story picks up several millennia after the events of 'Monarchy', where one person still remains alive, chosen by the planet to be the sole intelligent witness of its ultimate fate. But 'Where Owls Know My Name' is less about overarching narrative than our previous albums. The scenario is just a backdrop for the more emotional material we tried to put forth this time around. Ultimately, this is an album about loss, getting older, and reaching a point where death becomes a much more present part of your life."
Tracklisting:
“Cancer / Moonspeak”
“The Silent Life”
“A Home”
“Old Nothing”
“Subtle Change (Including The Forest Of Transition)”
“Terrestria III: Wither”
“Hollow”
“Death Is Real”
“Where Owls Know My Name”
“Capricorn / Agoratopia”
"A Home":
“The Silent Life”:
To kick-off the album's release, Rivers of Nihil will embark on a North American tour this March/April with Dying Fetus, Thy Art Is Murder, Enterprise Earth, and Sanction.
March
15 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
16 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
17 - Cleveland, OH - Agora
18 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
20 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot
21 - Joilet, IL - The Forge
22 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway
23 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock
24 - Denver, CO - Summit
27 - Portland, OR - Bossanova
28 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
30 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz
31 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse
April
1 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
3 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard
4 - Springfield, MO - The Riff
6 - Knoxville, TN - International
7 - Miami, FL - The Ground
8 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
9 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco
10 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
11 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904
13 - Houston, TX - Come and Take It Live
14 - Austin, TX - Texas Independence Fest 2018
15 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
17 - St. Louis, MO - Ready Room
18 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner
19 - Allentown, PA - One Centre Square
20 - Worcester, MA - New England Metal & Hardcore Fest 2019
21 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independence
22 - Amityville, NY - Revolution