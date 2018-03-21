RIVERS OF NIHIL Take You Behind The Scenes On Shoot For "A Home" Music Video

Last week, Rivers Of Nihil released their third full-length, Where Owls Know My Name, via Metal Blade Records, along with a video for the album track "A Home". Guitarist Jonathan Topore filmed a behind-the-scenes documentary of the video shoot for "A Home", which can be seen below.

Where Owls Know My Name reunites Rivers Of Nihil with Monarchy producer Carson Slovak (August Burns Red, The Last Ten Seconds of Life) and Dan Seagrave, the storied artist behind such celebrated album covers as Entombed's Left Hand Path and Suffocation's Effigy of the Forgotten. The result is the Reading, PA quintet's most visceral, accomplished, and satisfying offering to-date.

Tracklisting:

“Cancer / Moonspeak”

“The Silent Life”

“A Home”

“Old Nothing”

“Subtle Change (Including The Forest Of Transition)”

“Terrestria III: Wither”

“Hollow”

“Death Is Real”

“Where Owls Know My Name”

“Capricorn / Agoratopia”

"A Home" video behind the scenes:

"A Home" video:

Album stream:

Rivers of Nihil tour dates with Dying Fetus, Thy Art Is Murder, Enterprise Earth, and Sanction are listed below.

March

21 - Joilet, IL - The Forge

22 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway

23 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock

24 - Denver, CO - Summit

27 - Portland, OR - Bossanova

28 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

30 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

31 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse

April

1 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

3 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard

4 - Springfield, MO - The Riff

6 - Knoxville, TN - International

7 - Miami, FL - The Ground

8 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

9 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

10 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

11 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904

13 - Houston, TX - Come and Take It Live

14 - Austin, TX - Texas Independence Fest 2018

15 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

17 - St. Louis, MO - Ready Room

18 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner

19 - Allentown, PA - One Centre Square

20 - Worcester, MA - New England Metal & Hardcore Fest 2019

21 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independence

22 - Amityville, NY - Revolution