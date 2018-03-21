RIVERS OF NIHIL Take You Behind The Scenes On Shoot For "A Home" Music Video
Last week, Rivers Of Nihil released their third full-length, Where Owls Know My Name, via Metal Blade Records, along with a video for the album track "A Home". Guitarist Jonathan Topore filmed a behind-the-scenes documentary of the video shoot for "A Home", which can be seen below.
Where Owls Know My Name reunites Rivers Of Nihil with Monarchy producer Carson Slovak (August Burns Red, The Last Ten Seconds of Life) and Dan Seagrave, the storied artist behind such celebrated album covers as Entombed's Left Hand Path and Suffocation's Effigy of the Forgotten. The result is the Reading, PA quintet's most visceral, accomplished, and satisfying offering to-date.
Tracklisting:
“Cancer / Moonspeak”
“The Silent Life”
“A Home”
“Old Nothing”
“Subtle Change (Including The Forest Of Transition)”
“Terrestria III: Wither”
“Hollow”
“Death Is Real”
“Where Owls Know My Name”
“Capricorn / Agoratopia”
"A Home" video behind the scenes:
"A Home" video:
Album stream:
Rivers of Nihil tour dates with Dying Fetus, Thy Art Is Murder, Enterprise Earth, and Sanction are listed below.
March
21 - Joilet, IL - The Forge
22 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway
23 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock
24 - Denver, CO - Summit
27 - Portland, OR - Bossanova
28 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
30 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz
31 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse
April
1 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
3 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard
4 - Springfield, MO - The Riff
6 - Knoxville, TN - International
7 - Miami, FL - The Ground
8 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
9 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco
10 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
11 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904
13 - Houston, TX - Come and Take It Live
14 - Austin, TX - Texas Independence Fest 2018
15 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
17 - St. Louis, MO - Ready Room
18 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner
19 - Allentown, PA - One Centre Square
20 - Worcester, MA - New England Metal & Hardcore Fest 2019
21 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independence
22 - Amityville, NY - Revolution