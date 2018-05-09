RIVERS OF NIHIL To Host Reddit AMA Tonight
May 9, 2018, an hour ago
Tonight (May 9th), Rivers Of Nihil will kick off a Reddit AMA at 6PM PST / 9PM EST at this location. Fans are welcome to join and ask Brody Uttley (Guitar) and Adam Biggs (Bass/Vocals) questions throughout the night.
The band has also launched a new video for the making of their recently released album, Where Owls Know My Name, to coincide with this AMA.
Currently wrapping up their stateside tour with Dying Fetus, Thy Art Is Murder, Enterprise Earth, and Sanction, Rivers of Nihil is ready to head back out on the road again in June/July - this time, headlining a Canadian trek (plus select US shows) with Alterbeast and Inferi. See below for all dates.
Rivers of Nihil will be touring in support of their new album, Where Owls Know My Name. The album can be previewed and purchased here.
Tour dates:
June
28 - Portland, ME - Geno's Rock Club
29 - Halifax, NS - Oasis
30 - Moncton, NB - Bar Le Coude
July
1 - Quebec City, QC - L'atni Bar
3 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar
4 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
5 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile West
6 - Sault St. Marie, ON - Rockstar Bar
7 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crocks
8 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre
9 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis Pub
10 - Edmonton, AB - Temple (Starlite)
11 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
12 - Regina, SK - Cloud 9
13 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium
14 - St. Cloud, MN - Amsterdam Bar
15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Miramar Theatre
16 - Toledo, OH - Frankie's Inner City
17 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Stage At Karma
18 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar
19 - Reading, PA - Reverb *
* - Rivers of Nihil only
Rivers of Nihil lineup:
Jake Dieffenbach - Vocals
Brody Uttley - Guitar
Jon Topore - Guitar
Adam Biggs - Bass/Vocals
Jared Klein - Drums