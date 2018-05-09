RIVERS OF NIHIL To Host Reddit AMA Tonight

Tonight (May 9th), Rivers Of Nihil will kick off a Reddit AMA at 6PM PST / 9PM EST at this location. Fans are welcome to join and ask Brody Uttley (Guitar) and Adam Biggs (Bass/Vocals) questions throughout the night.

The band has also launched a new video for the making of their recently released album, Where Owls Know My Name, to coincide with this AMA.

Currently wrapping up their stateside tour with Dying Fetus, Thy Art Is Murder, Enterprise Earth, and Sanction, Rivers of Nihil is ready to head back out on the road again in June/July - this time, headlining a Canadian trek (plus select US shows) with Alterbeast and Inferi. See below for all dates.

Rivers of Nihil will be touring in support of their new album, Where Owls Know My Name. The album can be previewed and purchased here.

Tour dates:

June

28 - Portland, ME - Geno's Rock Club

29 - Halifax, NS - Oasis

30 - Moncton, NB - Bar Le Coude

July

1 - Quebec City, QC - L'atni Bar

3 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

4 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

5 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile West

6 - Sault St. Marie, ON - Rockstar Bar

7 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crocks

8 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

9 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis Pub

10 - Edmonton, AB - Temple (Starlite)

11 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

12 - Regina, SK - Cloud 9

13 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium

14 - St. Cloud, MN - Amsterdam Bar

15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Miramar Theatre

16 - Toledo, OH - Frankie's Inner City

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Stage At Karma

18 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

19 - Reading, PA - Reverb *

* - Rivers of Nihil only

Rivers of Nihil lineup:

Jake Dieffenbach - Vocals

Brody Uttley - Guitar

Jon Topore - Guitar

Adam Biggs - Bass/Vocals

Jared Klein - Drums