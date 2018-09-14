RIVERS OF NIHIL To Kick Off North American Tour With REVOCATION, EXHUMED, YAUTIA

Rivers Of Nihil will take to the streets again next week on a month-long North American trek supporting labelmates Revocation. The journey begins September 17th in Baltimore, Maryland and will run through October 20th in Boston Massachusetts. Additional support will be provided by Exhumed and Yautja. See all confirmed dates below.

Rivers Of Nihil will be touring in support of their latest full-length, Where Owls Know My Name, which debuted on the Billboard and Canadian music charts upon its first week of release earning #3 Top New Artist Albums (Billboard/US), #9 Current Hard Music Albums (Billboard/US), #57 Top 200 Current Albums (Billboard/US), #61 Top 200 Albums (Billboard/US), #50 Top 200 Chart (Canada), and #10 Top Hard Music Charts (Canada).

View the band's psychedelic new video for the record's title track below.

Tour dates:

September

17 - Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD

18 - Strange Matter - Richmond, VA

19 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

21 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

22 - Come & Take It Live - Austin, TX

23 - Rail Club - Ft Worth, TX

24 - The Vanguard - Tulsa, OK

26 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

27 - Club Red - Phoenix, AZ

28 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

29 - Union - Los Angeles, CA

30 - Phoenix Theatre - Petaluma, CA

October

1 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

3 - Astoria - Vancouver, BC **

4 - The Pin - Spokane, WA

5 - Highline - Seattle, WA

6 - Dante's - Portland, OR

7 - Shredder - Boise, ID

9 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

10 - Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

11 - Amsterdam Bar & Grill - Minneapolis, MN

12 - Reggies -Chicago, IL

13 - The Outpost - Kent, OH

14 - Loving Touch - Detroit, MI

15 - Hard Luck - Toronto, ON **

16 - Mavericks - Ottawa, ON **

17 - Les Foufounes Electriques - Montreal, QC **

18 - Le Poisson Rouge - New York, NY

19 - Voltage Lounge - Philadelphia, PA

20 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

** no Exhumed