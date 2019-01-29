RIVERS OF NIHIL To Play Where Owls Know My Name Album In Entirety On Upcoming U.S. Tour With Live Saxophone Player

Due to popular demand, Rivers Of Nihil have decided to play their latest album, Where Owls Know My Name, in its entirety from start to finish at every date of their upcoming U.S. tour. The band will be bringing saxophone player Patrick Corona on the road to perform every night, and guitarist Jonathan Topore will be handling additional keyboard duties. Don't miss this very special opportunity to witness the critically acclaimed album performed live as it was meant to be heard.

The tour will be the band's first full-U.S. headlining run, with Entheos, Conjurer, and Wolf King as support.

US dates:

March

1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo

2 - Cleveland, OH - The Foundry

3 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

4 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

5 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

6 - Milwaukee, WI - Club Garibaldi

7 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

8 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

9 - Englewood, CO - Moe's

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

12 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

14 - Portland, OR - Paris Theatre

16 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

17 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

19 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

22 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

24 - New Orleans, LA - Santos Bar

26 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

27 - Margate, FL - O’Malley’s

28 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

29 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

30 - Nashville, TN - The End

31 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room

April

2 - Fayetteville, NC - Drunk Horse Pub

3 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub

4 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

5 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

6 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

Lineup:

Jake Dieffenbach - Vocals

Brody Uttley - Guitar

Jon Topore - Guitar

Adam Biggs - Bass/Vocals

Jared Klein - Drums