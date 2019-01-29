RIVERS OF NIHIL To Play Where Owls Know My Name Album In Entirety On Upcoming U.S. Tour With Live Saxophone Player
January 29, 2019, 35 minutes ago
Due to popular demand, Rivers Of Nihil have decided to play their latest album, Where Owls Know My Name, in its entirety from start to finish at every date of their upcoming U.S. tour. The band will be bringing saxophone player Patrick Corona on the road to perform every night, and guitarist Jonathan Topore will be handling additional keyboard duties. Don't miss this very special opportunity to witness the critically acclaimed album performed live as it was meant to be heard.
The tour will be the band's first full-U.S. headlining run, with Entheos, Conjurer, and Wolf King as support.
US dates:
March
1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo
2 - Cleveland, OH - The Foundry
3 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
4 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater
5 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
6 - Milwaukee, WI - Club Garibaldi
7 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews
8 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
9 - Englewood, CO - Moe's
10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
12 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
14 - Portland, OR - Paris Theatre
16 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
17 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
19 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
22 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
24 - New Orleans, LA - Santos Bar
26 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar
27 - Margate, FL - O’Malley’s
28 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
29 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
30 - Nashville, TN - The End
31 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room
April
2 - Fayetteville, NC - Drunk Horse Pub
3 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub
4 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
5 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
6 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar
Lineup:
Jake Dieffenbach - Vocals
Brody Uttley - Guitar
Jon Topore - Guitar
Adam Biggs - Bass/Vocals
Jared Klein - Drums