RIVERS OF NIHIL - Vinyl LP Reissue Of Monarchy Album Available In October

On October 16, Rivers Of Nihil will release an LP reissue of their sophomore album, 2015's Monarchy, via Metal Blade Records. Pre-order your copy here, where hoodie, t-shirt, guitar tab book and flag bundles are also available.

See below for an overview of formats:

- beer w/ black splatter vinyl (US exclusive)

- bone / aqua blue melt vinyl (US exclusive)

- red inside electric blue vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- beer vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 100 copies)