RIVERS OF NIHIL - "You Get More Polite, Respectful Onlookers In Europe"

Bassist / vocalist Adam Biggs and guitarist Brody Uttley from Pennsylvania's Rivers Of Nihil sat down with Metal Blade Records to answer some personal questions on the most recent installment of #GetToKnowTheBand! Check it out:

Rivers Of Nihil recently celebrating the second anniversary of their album, Where Owls Know My Name, issued on March 16, 2018. In the following clip, Biggs and Uttley discuss the writing process and impact of the record.