RIVERSIDE Ink New Deal With InsideOutMusic; Band Announces New Album, European Tour

Progressive rock masters Riverside have just signed a new deal with longtime partners InsideOutMusic, and have announced their upcoming seventh studio album Wasteland, as well as its corresponding first European tour for October/November.

Riverside checked in with the following: “Well, we're back in the game! We're happy to tell you that our seventh album will be called Waste7and (Wasteland) and will be released at the end of September this year. It will be our first album recorded as a trio. Our music has become more serious and more mature, so get ready for a manly and emotional album. Waste7and is going to be a really accomplished one. It combines the emotional character of the first two and the production maturity of the latest two releases. If everything goes according to plan (as we're still recording), the new Riverside album will simply d e s t r o y you :)

"Also this year we’re going on the Wasteland 2018 Tour to promote the new album. Below you will find a list of the cities we’re going to visit in the autumn of 2018. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 1st. More info soon!“

In regards to the extended co-operation via a new deal between Riverside and InsideOutMusic, Thomas Waber, label manager/A&R international InsideOutMusic, checked in with the following: "We have been working with Riverside for a long time now and there is a lot of personal history. The InsideOutMusic family would be very different without them, so I am extremely pleased that the family is staying together. We all miss Piotr dearly, but i am looking forward to this new chapter. You are still with us, Grudzień!"

Upcoming Riverside dates:

Festivals 2018/2019:

June

21 - Konin, Poland - Progressive Evening

23 - Valkenburg, The Netherlands - Midsummer Prog Festival

July

13 - St. Goarshausen, Germany - Night Of The Prog Festival XIII

February

4-9 - Tampa to Key West & Cozumel - Cruise To The Edge

Wasteland 2018 Tour:

October

12 - Gdansk, Poland - B90

13 - Poznan, Poland - Tama

14 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2

16 - Katowice, Poland - Miasto Ogrodów

17 - Lódz, Poland - Magnetofon

18 - Torun, Poland - Od Nowa

20 - Kraków, Poland - Studio

21 - Warszawa, Poland - Hala Kolo

30 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselshaus

31 - Schorndorf, Germany - Manufaktur

November

3 - Lisbon, Portugal - LAV

4 - Madrid, Spain - MON Live

5 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra 1

6 - Lyon, France - CCO

7 - Paris, France - La Machine

9 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

10 - London, UK - The Electric Ballroom

11 - Sint Niklaas, Belgium - Casino

12 - Utrecht, The Netherlands - Tivoli Vredenburg

14 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

15 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2

16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z-7

17 - Neunkirchen, Germany - Gloomaar Festival

Riverside had previously announced guitarist Maciej Meller to complete the band’s lineup for shows after taking a longer break from any live performances due to the tragic passing of founding member and guitarist Piotr Grudziński on February 21st, 2016.

Look out for more news on Riverside in the coming weeks.

(Photo - Oskar Szramka)