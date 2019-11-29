RIVERSIDE Release Special 2CD+DVD Edition Of Wasteland Album And New Digital EP; "Out Of Myself" (Acoustic) Static Video Streaming

Polish progressive rock masters, Riverside, have released a special edition 2CD+DVD version of the Wasteland album via InsideOutMusic. A static video for "Out Of Myself" (Acoustic) can be seen below:

The Wasteland - Hi-Res Stereo and Surround Mix 2CD+DVD (as pictured above) comes as digipak format with slipcase and includes a DVD bonus disc of Wasteland as Hi-Res Stereo 24bit version and as Surround Mix (4.1), plus 3 video clips. This special edition also contains 5 previously unreleased acoustic tracks/versions on a separate CD.

3-Disc tracklisting:

CD 1 - Wasteland album:

"The Day After"

"Acid Rain"

"Vale Of Tears"

"Guardian Angel"

"Lament"

"The Struggle For Survival"

"River Down Below"

"Wasteland"

"The Night Before"

CD 2 - Acoustic Session:

"Vale Of Tears" - Acoustic

"Out Of Myself" - Acoustic

"02 Panic Room" - Acoustic

"River Down Below" - Acoustic

"Wasteland" - Live Intro

DVD:

Wasteland Hi-Res Stereo:

"The Day After" (Hi-Res Stereo)

"Acid Rain" (Hi-Res Stereo)

"Vale Of Tears" (Hi-Res Stereo)

"Guardian Angel" (Hi-Res Stereo)

"Lament" (Hi-Res Stereo)

"The Struggle For Survival" (Hi-Res Stereo)

"River Down Below" (Hi-Res Stereo)

"Wasteland" (Hi-Res Stereo)

"The Night Before" (Hi-Res Stereo)

Wasteland Surround Mix:

"The Day After" (Surround Mix)

"Acid Rain" (Surround Mix)

"Vale Of Tears" (Surround Mix)

"Guardian Angel" (Surround Mix)

"Lament" (Surround Mix)

"The Struggle For Survival" (Surround Mix)

"River Down Below" (Surround Mix)

"Wasteland" (Surround Mix)

"The Night Before" (Surround Mix)

Video clips:

"Lament" (Official Video)

"River Down Below" (Official Video)

"Wasteland" (Official Video)

"Wasteland" video:

The five previously unreleased acoustic tracks/versions of the Acoustic Session are also available as separate Digital EP. Order both Riverside releases via the links below:

- Acoustic Session Digital EP

- Wasteland - Hi-Res Stereo and Surround Mix 2CD+DVD

Or order Wasteland in its various formats here.