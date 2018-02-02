ROAD TO JERUSALEM Featuring Former Members Of THE HAUNTED, HYPOCRISY, KONKHRA Release “Widowmaker” Video

Road To Jerusalem has released the video for the track “Widowmaker”, which is also the first single from the upcoming album. The video is directed by the talented Mariam Zakarian.

Road To Jerusalem, the international project featuring drummer Per Møller Jensen (The Haunted, Invocater, Konkhra), bassist Andreas Holma (Hypocrisy, Scar Symmetry, Soilwork), guitarist Michael Skovbakke (Konkhra) and vocalist Josh Tyree, The band´s debut album is expected in March 2nd, 2018 and is mixed by the critically acclaimed producer Tue Madsen (Rob Halford, Meshuggah, Heaven Shall Burn).

Road To Jerusalem will be touring in 2018 and new concerts are constantly added. They will among other be supporting Orphaned Land on the second leg of their upcoming European Tour in March.