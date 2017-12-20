ROAD TO JERUSALEM Featuring Former Members Of THE HAUNTED, HYPOCRISY, KONKHRA Sign With ViciSolum Productions; Debut Album Due In Early 2018

Road To Jerusalem, the international project featuring drummer Per Møller Jensen (The Haunted, Invocater, Konkhra), bassist Andreas Holma (Hypocrisy, Scar Symmetry, Soilwork), guitarist Michael Skovbakke (Konkhra) and vocalist Josh Tyree, have signed a record deal with Swedish label ViciSolum Productions. The band’s debut album is expected in early 2018.

Road To Jerusalem about the signing: "We are very excited to be working with ViciSolum Productions and we are looking forward to bring the music of RTJ out to the world through this collaboration. 2018 is going to be an amazing year for us!"

As a result of a deep desire to express their own emotions and pure-self through music, Per Møller Jensen and Michael Skovbakke decided to form Road To Jerusalem. Very soon, through mutual acquaintances, Andreas Holma and Josh Tyree joined the road with this one whole and shared vision in mind.

Since Its official formation in late fall of 2016, Road To Jerusalem has worked their unique sound and appeal slowly and steady towards the consciousness of the masses. With a "New and fresh approach to Heavy music", RTJ entered the studio in the summer of 2017 to record their debut album which will be released via ViciSolum Productions in early spring of 2018. The album is mixed by the critically acclaimed producer Tue Madsen (Rob Halford, Meshuggah, Heaven Shall Burn).

Road To Jerusalem will be touring in 2018 and new concerts are constantly added. They will among other be supporting Orphaned Land on the second leg of their upcoming European Tour from late February to late March of 2018.

Listen to the new song "Behold In Now" below, and stay tuned for updates from the band.