ROAD TO JERUSALEM Featuring Former Members Of THE HAUNTED, HYPOCRISY, KONKHRA To Release Debut Album; “Behold In Now” Song Streaming

Road To Jerusalem, the new Copenhagen, Denmark-based project featuring drummer Per Møller Jensen (The Haunted, Invocater, Konkhra), bassist Andreas Holma (Hypocrisy, Scar Symmetry, Soilwork), guitarist Michael Skovbakke (Konkhra) and vocalist Josh Tyree, have completed the recording of 10 new tracks that will compose the band’s debut album.

Guitar leads and bass are recorded in the past few days at Ark recording studio in Copenhagen with engineer Søren Henner and sent off for mixing which will be handled by Tue Madsen.

The new track “Behold In Now” is available for streaming below. Check it out and stay tuned for updates.