ROADCASE ROYALE Featuring HEART's NANCY WILSON Forced To Cancel Upcoming Tour Dates With BOB SEGER

Nancy Wilson, one of the founding members of the legendary Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame group Heart, has teamed up with former Prince’s New Power Generation band member and R&B singer Liv Warfield to form the soulful, rock super group, Roadcase Royale. They have checked in with the following update:

"Bob Seger announced today that he will have to postpone upcoming tour dates with Nancy Wilson of Heart and Roadcase Royale upon receiving doctor’s orders to attend to an urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae. No further details are available at this time, and rescheduled dates will be announced when available.

All addditional Roadcase Royale shows have currently been cancelled. Tickets for these dates will be refunded promptly – please see below for details:

October

4 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre

8 – Nashville, TN - City Winery

15 – Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

17 – New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater

The following Bob Seger / Nancy Wilson of Heart tour dates have been postponed:

October

5 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

7 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Arena

10 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

12 - St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center

14 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

19 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

21 - Frisco, TX - Ford Center at The Star

24 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center

26 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

28 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

November

2 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

4 - Inglewood, CA - The Forum

7 - Boise, ID - Ford Center

9 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

11 - Seattle, WA - KeyArena

We apologize for the inconvenience and wish Bob Seger the best as he addresses this medical concern."

Nancy Wilson added that Roadcase Royale still has exciting plans for the rest of 2017:

"Meanwhile our video for "Cover Each Other" is coming out any day. There's also talks of filming another video for "The Dragon" - and we have a new batch of songs already in the works. The band and I will keep you updated with all news as it becomes available, and thanks for being a part of this!"

Roadcase Royale released their debut album, First Things First, on September 22nd via Loud & Proud Records. The album was produced by fellow Roadcase Royale band member Dan Rothchild (Heart) along with the band. The album track, “The Dragon”, is available for streaming below, courtesy of Billboard, who reveal that the song started life as Wilson's open letter to the late Alice In Chains frontman Layne Staley while he was in the throes of addiction. And in the wake of this year's suicides by Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington, the message behind the album's heaviest track is even stronger. Read more at Billboard.com.

Tracklisting:

“Get Loud”

“Not Giving Up”

“Hold On To My Hand”

“Even It Up”

“Cover Each Other”

“The Dragon”

“Insaniac”

“These Dreams”

“Mind Your Business” (Live)

“Never Say Die”

“The Dragon”:

“Roadcase Royale is a band I’ve always wanted to be in,” says Nancy Wilson. “We all write and create songs as a unit. It’s an inspired democracy. Liv and Ryan both bring a whole new level of magic to our new sound. I’m amazed after devoting my life to rock music how it now feels so brand new. That’s why our first album is called First Things First.”

The name of the band, Roadcase Royale came to the group during a backstage meeting they had last year. Wilson said, “When I came up with the name Roadcase Royale it was an interesting symbol to me since the big heavy-duty road cases that our amps drums and guitars travel in are much like the musicians they accompany on the road. Strong and regal looking yet all scuffed up and dented, covered in funny stickers that tell the story of a crazy traveling circus.”

In addition to Wilson (guitar) and Warfield (vocals), Roadcase Royale features Ryan Waters (lead guitarist) along with Heart members Chris Joyner (keys), Dan Rothchild (bass), and Ben Smith (drums). The sextet made their live debut March 25th, 2017 at the 5th Annual Rock Against MS Benefit Concert in Los Angeles.

(Photo - Jeremy Danger)