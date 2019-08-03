ROB CAGGIANO Talks Producing And Joining VOLBEAT - "It Was A Song Called 'Cape Of Our Hero'; Everyone Was Really Digging It, So That Was It"

Radioactive Mike Z caught up with Volbeat guitarist Rob Caggiano at the Knotfest Road Show on July 27th at Glen Helen Amp in San Bernardino, CA. They discussed Volbeat's new album, Rewind, Replay, Rebound, the Knotfest Roadshow tour, Caggiano's time with Anthrax, production work and more. Check out the interview below.

On working with Volbeat as a producer and joining the band

Caggiano: "I just told these guys, 'Give me a shot. Let's record one or two songs, let's see how it comes up.' And we recorded - it was actually one song, it was a song called 'Superhero' ('Cape Of Our Hero') on that record. Everyone was really digging it, so that was it. I ended up producing the whole thing, and that's kind of how that went down."

Jackson Guitars has announced that Volbeat guitarist Rob Caggiano has joined its artist roster. Caggiano’s signature model is scheduled to debut in early 2020, but in the meantime, he will be playing prototypes for Volbeat’s upcoming live dates on Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow and their own Rewind, Replay, Rebound world tour.

“I’m beyond thrilled and proud to be a part of the Jackson family,” said Caggiano, who has also played with Anthrax, in a statement. “Jackson guitars played a huge role for me in my formative years as a guitar player. Besides the fact that some of my favorite players growing up were also Jackson players—Randy Rhoads, Marty Friedman and Scott Ian to name a few, I fell in love with a quirky little guitar myself called the Jackson Outcaster in the mid-'90s. It quickly became my main guitar for a few years."

Read more at Guitar World here.

Photo courtesy of Jackson Guitars