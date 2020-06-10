ROB CAGGIANO Teaches You How To Play VOLBEAT's "Leviathan"; Video

Volbeat lead guitarist, Rob Caggiano, joins Guitar World to teach you how to play Rewind, Replay, Rebound lead single, "Leviathan", in its entirety. Tabs available here.

In addition to teaching the track, he also offers up some serious eye candy, repping his latest signature guitar, the Jackson Rob Caggiano Shadowcaster with DiMarzio pickups. This is running through an Antelope Audio Zen Tour Synergy Core interface and a Neural DSP Granophyre digital amp modeler.