ROB DUKES - Former EXODUS Frontman Releases "Disaster" Music Video

February 1, 2018, 2 hours ago

Rob Dukes, formerly of Exodus, current Generation Kill and Fragile Mortals singer, released his first solo EP last October, featuring Scott Reeder (Kyuss, Fireball Ministry) and special appearances from members of Run-DMC and Snot. A video for the track "Disaster" can now be seen below.

The EP is available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, and other streaming services.

Tracklisting:

"My Whole Life" (feat. Mikey Doling)
"Hate Me" (feat. Darryl "DMC" McDaniels)
"All Lies"
"Disaster"

"Disaster" video:

"My Whole Life":

Sampler:

Lineup:

Vocals - Rob Dukes (Exodus, Generation Kill)
Guitars - Jon “Jonny Rod” Ciorciari (JRod Productions)
Bass - Scott Reeder (Kyuss, Fireball Ministry)
Drums - Craig Cefola (Wheelhouse Junction)

