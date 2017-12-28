ROB DUKES – Former EXODUS Frontman Streaming “My Whole Life”

Rob Dukes, formerly of Exodus, current Generation Kill and Fragile Mortals singer, released his first solo EP in October, featuring Scott Reeder (Kyuss, Fireball Ministry) and special appearances from members of Run-DMC and Snot.

Check out “My Whole Life” below.

The EP is available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, and other streaming services.

Tracklisting:

"My Whole Life" (feat. Mikey Doling)

"Hate Me" (feat. Darryl "DMC" McDaniels)

"All Lies"

"Disaster"

"My Whole Life":

Album sampler:

Lineup:

Vocals – Rob Dukes (Exodus, Generation Kill)

Guitars – Jon “Jonny Rod” Ciorciari (JRod Productions)

Bass – Scott Reeder (Kyuss, Fireball Ministry)

Drums – Craig Cefola (Wheelhouse Junction)