ROB DUKES Talks Present Day Relationship With Former EXODUS Bandmates; Premieres New GENERATION KILL Song "The Rat King"

Former Exodus frontman Rob Dukes, now fronting Generation Kill, recently guested on the The Jim & Sam Show on Sirius 206 XM 103. He discusses the internal conflicts he had with Exodus prior to his departure in 2014, and his current relationship with his former bandmates. He also premieres a new Generation Kill song, "The Rat King".

Slayer/Exodus guitarist Gary Holt has recorded a solo for Rob Dukes' upcoming Generation Kill album, produced by Chris “Zeuss” Harris. The track is called “Never Relent” and features Dukes along with Jason Velez on guitar, Max Velez on bass and Craig Cefola on drums. More details to follow.

Holt's solo was tracked at UpRock Studios in Roseville, California. He posted this to Instagram:



