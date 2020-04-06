ROB HALFORD In Praise Of Britain's National Health Service Workers - "You Guys Are Angels," Says JUDAS PRIEST Frontman (Video)

Judas Priest frontman, Rob Halford, took to social media to praise workers in Britain's National Health Service (NHS) for the work they are doing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch below.

"Hello everyone. This is Rob Halford from Judas Priest, and all of us in Judas Priest wanna send out big, big, massive, massive love to our brilliant NHS. You guys are angels. Thank you so much for looking after us through this COVID-19 crisis, and thank you for helping so many of us recover and do all the brilliant work that is associated with this pandemic. It's terrible, isn't it? But it's such a relief to know that we have you beautiful people doing the wonderful things you do for us and helping the UK get back on its feet. So, thank you. Oh yeah, keep listening to some heavy metal!"

