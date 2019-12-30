ROB HALFORD On Performing Tracks From TIM "RIPPER" OWENS-Fronted Jugulator And Demolition Albums - "I'd Definitely Have A Crack At Them"

Currently doing his rounds in the press supporting his latest holiday solo album, Celestial, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford spoke with UK-based Metal Hammer for the January 2020 issue. Asked is he would be open to performing songs from the Jugulator and Demolition albums, which featured Tim "Ripper" Owens in his place, Halford agreed that he most certainly would do it if the opportunity was there.

Halford: "Why not? Those records are both part of the great history of Judas Priest, and Tim is a good friend of mine. I've never done any of the songs that he sang on, but I'd definitely have a crack at them. I'm up for that. It could happen at any time; it wouldn't need to be an anniversary. Before we go onstage, we have a jam, and that's time when ideas from left field are thrown around. That's probably how we'll do it. It'll just happen and it'll be brilliant."