ROB HALFORD Reflects On Life And Legacy Of EDDIE VAN HALEN - "It's Absolutely Horrible That We've Lost Yet Another Incredibly Talented Musician"; Video

In the new video below from SiriusXM, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford reflects on the life and legacy of Eddie Van Halen, who passed away on October 6 at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer.

Halford recently published his warts and all autobiography, Confess, via Hachette Books. A description of the book follows...

Most priests take confessions. This one is giving his.

Rob Halford, front man of global iconic metal band Judas Priest, is a true 'Metal God'. Raised in Britain's hard-working heavy industrial heartland he and his music were forged in the Black Country. Confess, his full autobiography, is an unforgettable rock 'n' roll story - a journey from a Walsall council estate to musical fame via alcoholism, addiction, police cells, ill-starred sexual trysts and bleak personal tragedy, through to rehab, coming out, redemption... and finding love.

Now, he is telling his gospel truth.

Told with Halford's trademark self-deprecating, deadpan Black Country humour, Confess is the story of an extraordinary five decades in the music industry. It is also the tale of unlikely encounters with everybody from Superman to Andy Warhol, Madonna, Jack Nicholson and the Queen. More than anything else, it's a celebration of the fire and power of heavy metal.

Rob Halford has decided to Confess. Because it's good for the soul.

(Eddie Van Halen photo - Mark Gromen)