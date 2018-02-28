ROB HALFORD Responds To K.K. DOWNING's Complaint - "The Beauty Of JUDAS PRIEST Has Always Been That We Never Discussed Internal Issues In Public"

In light of Glenn Tipton's diagnosis with Parkinson's Disease and the decision for the band to tour with producer/guitarist Andy Sneap (Hell/ex-Sabbat), retired JP guitarist K.K. Downing took to social media and wondered aloud why he wasn't asked to return, in Tipton's place.

Lead singer Rob Halford wasted no time in responding, "The beauty of Judas Priest has always been that we never discussed internal issues in public. It's easy to fall into this trap, especially in social media. So many people, for example, from the sports field, for example, on Twitter in the heat of the moment, post a rash comment. We are all people with feelings. Now, looking at K.K. Downing's statement, most of it is absolutely superfluous. But there is one point I want to make clear: Downing's hidden suggestion that Andy Sneap would have recorded Glenn's parts on (the forthcoming) Firepower is a thousand percent false. I was there when Glenn worked really hard to record the guitar for the album. It's a real achievement after ten years of Parkinson's."

Downing's original statement follows:

"The news that Glenn has finally been forced to come to terms with his unfortunate condition long term came with deep regret and sadness for me. Equally, this ending of our guitar duo era is also something that I have to come to terms with. The insatiable appetite that myself and Glenn had for creating inspired and unique music for the world to enjoy for many decades, is something that can never be erased. However, everyone who has witnessed the evolution of our beloved music must come to terms with the fact that things will inevitably change, or just simply end.

"I have to state with great sadness also that I am shocked and stunned that I wasn’t approached to step into my original role as guitarist for Judas Priest. Whether I could have stepped back into the band or not, the potential for this situation arising never entered my head when I departed - although I too am officially and legally still a member of Judas Priest.

"However, I know now more clearly than ever that I did the right thing by leaving the band when I did - as it seems that my time spent in the band, and my value in terms of crafting its huge legacy, was and is unappreciated by more than one member. I sincerely hope, for the fans’ sake, that the decision not to approach me was not a financial one.

"I know Andy Sneap - and he is one of the greatest contributors to rock and metal that you will ever have the privilege to meet. To that end I have no doubt that his contribution to the new Judas Priest album was much more than just as a producer. All that’s left is for you the fans to go out and enjoy the band as it is, in order to complete a part of music history in which every one of you has played such an important role.”

You can pre-order Judas Priest's new Firepower album here. Set for release on Friday, March 9th via Epic Records - the album is comprised of fourteen tracks of pure and highly inspired metal. And to mark the occasion Priest (singer Rob Halford, guitarists Glenn Tipton and Richie Faulkner, bassist Ian Hill, and drummer Scott Travis) has reunited with producer Tom Allom (the man behind the board for all of the band’s releases from 1979-1988, including such stellar classics as Unleashed In The East, British Steel, Screaming For Vengeance and Defenders Of The Faith) and with Grammy Award-winning producer Andy Sneap also helping to raise the sonic bar even higher.

“Tom Allom has got this classic metal thing,” explains Halford. “And Andy is a bit more of a ‘modern metal producer’ but his thinking is a little bit different to Tom’s. And I think to get this balance between that classic old school metal to what Andy’s world is was just a remarkable coalescence.”

“Tom Allom has been with us since 1979, so his knowledge of ourselves and our music in general is immense,” adds Hill.

And according to Travis, Priest returned back to a recording method that worked incredibly well on the band’s earlier classics - “We went back to the organic way of recording where it’s all of us in a room and we got to play together.”

Firepower tracklisting:

"Firepower"

"Lightning Strike"

"Evil Never Dies"

"Never The Heroes"

"Necromancer"

"Children Of The Sun"

"Guardians"

"Rising From Ruins"

"Flame Thrower"

"Spectre"

"Traitors Gate"

"No Surrender"

"Lone Wolf"

"Sea Of Red"

"Evil Never Dies" snippet:

"Firepower":

"Lightning Strike" video:

Confirmed tour dates are listed below.

March

13 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

15 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

17 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum

18 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

20 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

25 - Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place

27 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

28 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre

30 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama

31 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Masonic Temple

April

3 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

5 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

8 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena

10 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

11 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center

15 - Kent, WA - ShoWare Center

17 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

19 - San Francisco - The Warfield

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

28 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

29 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre

May

1 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

(Top photo - Travis Shinn, Rob Halford photo - Mark Weiss, band photo - Justin Borucki)