ROB HALFORD's Autobiography, Confess, Due In October 2020

Legendary Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford will release his autobiography, entitled Confess, on October 20, 2020.

Known as "The Metal God" by his devoted, global fan base, Rob Halford has always subverted the norm, and Confess will offer readers a compelling and honest look at the struggles he has faced with addiction and his sexuality, as well as exploring his music and his many brushes with controversy.

There have been few vocalists in the history of heavy metal whose singing style has been as influential and instantly recognizable as Halford's. Confess, published to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Judas Priest - and described by Halford himself as "exciting, fun, disturbing and terrifying" - will celebrate five decades of the guts and glory of rock-n-roll.

Confess is written with Ian Gittins, co-writer of the New York Times bestseller, The Heroin Diaries by Nikki Sixx.

Amazon is currently accepting pre-orders for Confess on their UK, United States, and Canadian sites.