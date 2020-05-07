ROB HALFORD Talks New JUDAS PRIEST Music - "I've Got Another Great Bunch Of Ideas"

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford recently appeared on The Last Show - a video series for road crew relief, brought to you by Crew Nation. In the video below, The Metal God looks back on the last shows he played before the COVID-19 shutdown. An excerpt - detailing the current status of new Judas Priest songs - has been transcribed as follows

"I've got another great bunch of ideas from Richie (Faulkner, guitarist) the other day. He and I are always in touch," says Halford. "He sent me a bunch of riffs and songs - some completed, some half completed. It's a strange way of doing it, isn't it? This is how you utilize technology. Richie is over in Nashville; I'm here in Phoenix right now. And that's the way we go back and forth."

"All songs start with an idea - just a very simple, basic idea. Sometimes it's a complete idea. It all starts at the beginning. And we've had a lot of fun, Richie and I, putting together some of these vibes. And then we generally go back over to England and we hook up with Glenn (Tipton, guitarist) and with Ian (Hill, bassist), and Scott (Travis, drummer) comes over, and Andy (Sneap, producer and touring guitarist) is there, of course, in the mix. And hopefully we'll get Tom Allom back in production. In fact, I'm pretty sure that'll happen as we make the next Priest album; we'll have Tom there. Those guys did a great job with the Firepower record, and so we're gonna dive in and get that work completed as soon as we possibly can. That's what we do. Priest make records."